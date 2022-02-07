Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] stock Initiated by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $8

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPEN] traded at a high on 02/04/22, posting a 2.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.81. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Opendoor to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 24, 2022.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021, following the close of the market on Thursday, February 24, 2022. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

What: Opendoor Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference CallWhen: Thursday, February 24, 2022Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)Live Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events and Presentations page of the investor relations website, https://investor.opendoor.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12534853 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Opendoor Technologies Inc. stands at 8.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.99%.

The market cap for OPEN stock reached $5.86 billion, with 603.39 million shares outstanding and 514.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.23M shares, OPEN reached a trading volume of 12534853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPEN shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $40, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on OPEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opendoor Technologies Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08.

How has OPEN stock performed recently?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.35. With this latest performance, OPEN shares dropped by -21.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.48 for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.89, while it was recorded at 10.07 for the last single week of trading, and 16.87 for the last 200 days.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. go to 11.10%.

Insider trade positions for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]

There are presently around $3,561 million, or 61.50% of OPEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,916,556, which is approximately 10.616% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 41,420,282 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $406.33 million in OPEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $196.01 million in OPEN stock with ownership of nearly 12.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Opendoor Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 199 institutional holders increased their position in Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPEN] by around 108,789,982 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 106,511,961 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 147,742,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 363,044,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPEN stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,069,019 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 8,926,368 shares during the same period.