NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] Stock trading around $76.01 per share: What’s Next?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] gained 0.32% on the last trading session, reaching $76.01 price per share at the time. The company report on February 4, 2022 that NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout February.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) and NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) today announced that members of the senior management team will participate in various investor meetings throughout February. They plan to discuss, among other things, long-term growth rate expectations for NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners. A copy of the presentation materials is available at www.NextEraEnergy.com/investors or www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com.

NextEra Energy, Inc. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is the largest vertically integrated rate-regulated electric utility in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold, and serves more than 5.7 million customer accounts, supporting more than 11 million residents across Florida with clean, reliable and affordable electricity. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune’s 2022 list of “World’s Most Admired Companies,” recognized on Fortune’s 2021 list of companies that “Change the World” and received the S&P Global Platts 2020 Energy Transition Award for leadership in environmental, social and governance. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

NextEra Energy Inc. represents 1.96 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $148.67 billion with the latest information. NEE stock price has been found in the range of $74.54 to $76.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.07M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 12102539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $92.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $87 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $88, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 32.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for NEE stock

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.84. With this latest performance, NEE shares dropped by -15.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.12 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.99, while it was recorded at 76.97 for the last single week of trading, and 81.00 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.78 and a Gross Margin at +27.33. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 9.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

There are presently around $113,670 million, or 79.00% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 177,664,729, which is approximately 0.627% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,402,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.51 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.55 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly 2.118% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,132 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 59,822,253 shares. Additionally, 879 investors decreased positions by around 36,512,858 shares, while 299 investors held positions by with 1,399,122,807 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,495,457,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 174 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,812,460 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 3,196,173 shares during the same period.