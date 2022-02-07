Market Analysts see Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] gained 5.23% or 0.3 points to close at $6.04 with a heavy trading volume of 11590311 shares. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Acquisition of Massachusetts COVID-19 Testing Provider Project Beacon COVID-19 LLC.

Acquisition to enable Ginkgo to bolster its growing biosecurity platform and provide expanded COVID-19 testing options to communities in Massachusetts and beyond.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced the acquisition of Project Beacon COVID-19 LLC (Project Beacon), a Boston-based social benefit organization focused on helping to increase the capacity, availability, accessibility and affordability of COVID-19 testing. Under the terms of the deal, Ginkgo acquired Project Beacon’s assets and will assume responsibility for Project Beacon’s ongoing operations, providing COVID-19 monitoring tools to communities in Massachusetts and other areas.

It opened the trading session at $5.63, the shares rose to $6.115 and dropped to $5.63, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DNA points out that the company has recorded -39.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -39.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.08M shares, DNA reached to a volume of 11590311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $11.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

Trading performance analysis for DNA stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.53. With this latest performance, DNA shares dropped by -13.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.66% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.95 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.27, while it was recorded at 6.02 for the last single week of trading, and 10.21 for the last 200 days.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,500.00. Additionally, DNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.00 and a Current Ratio set at 20.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]

There are presently around $4,828 million, or 79.80% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 302,942,974, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 14.10% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., holding 114,886,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $693.92 million in DNA stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $661.08 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly 20.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 670,133,700 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 78,018,423 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 51,212,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 799,364,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 532,754,348 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 63,356,568 shares during the same period.