Market Analysts see Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] gaining to $92. Time to buy?

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.17% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.14%. The company report on February 1, 2022 that ExxonMobil Earns $23 Billion in 2021, Initiates $10 Billion Share Repurchase Program.

Generates $48 billion of cash flow from operating activities, the highest level since 2012, more than covering capital investments, debt reduction, and dividend.

Reduces structural costs by an additional $1.9 billion, increasing total savings to nearly $5 billion versus 2019.

Over the last 12 months, XOM stock rose by 62.98%. The one-year Exxon Mobil Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.81. The average equity rating for XOM stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $337.33 billion, with 4.28 billion shares outstanding and 4.23 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.18M shares, XOM stock reached a trading volume of 30849249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $79.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $70 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $65, while Truist kept a Hold rating on XOM stock. On November 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for XOM shares from 66 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corporation is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 914.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

XOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.14. With this latest performance, XOM shares gained by 21.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.97 for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.87, while it was recorded at 79.70 for the last single week of trading, and 61.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exxon Mobil Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.57 and a Gross Margin at +10.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.07.

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

XOM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corporation go to 5.81%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $180,610 million, or 53.60% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 352,994,917, which is approximately -0.036% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 263,275,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.43 billion in XOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $20.52 billion in XOM stock with ownership of nearly -0.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exxon Mobil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,275 institutional holders increased their position in Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM] by around 96,486,759 shares. Additionally, 1,328 investors decreased positions by around 86,741,941 shares, while 288 investors held positions by with 2,035,291,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,218,520,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOM stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,211,500 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 13,653,456 shares during the same period.