Market Analysts see CSX Corporation [CSX] falling to $40. Time to buy?

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] price plunged by -0.90 percent to reach at -$0.31. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Loadsmart Raises $200 Million in Series D Financing, Reaching $1.3 Billion Valuation.

Led by SoftBank Latin America Fund, with Additional Investor Funds and Accounts Managed by BlackRock, Janus Henderson Group and CSX Corporation.

Loadsmart, a leading freight technology company, today announced it has closed a $200 million round of Series D financing led by SoftBank Latin America Fund, part of the SoftBank Group, with participation from Series C investor funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, rail transportation supplier CSX Corporation (Nasdaq: CSX), and global active asset manager Janus Henderson Group. The significant cash infusion now values the company at $1.3 billion, more than three times its Series C valuation just over one year ago.

A sum of 13300706 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.17M shares. CSX Corporation shares reached a high of $34.55 and dropped to a low of $33.95 until finishing in the latest session at $34.30.

The one-year CSX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.16. The average equity rating for CSX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $39.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $41 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $43 to $41, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on CSX stock. On January 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CSX shares from 41 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 36.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

CSX Stock Performance Analysis:

CSX Corporation [CSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, CSX shares dropped by -8.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.86 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.93, while it was recorded at 34.61 for the last single week of trading, and 33.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CSX Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.05 and a Gross Margin at +41.05. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.36.

CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 16.46%.

CSX Corporation [CSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $56,097 million, or 76.70% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 185,997,865, which is approximately -0.158% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 176,646,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.06 billion in CSX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.02 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly 2.936% of the company’s market capitalization.

696 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 90,473,365 shares. Additionally, 519 investors decreased positions by around 84,422,730 shares, while 292 investors held positions by with 1,460,573,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,635,469,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,777,871 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 14,224,618 shares during the same period.