Market Analysts see AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gaining to $7.50. Time to buy?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] gained 3.23% on the last trading session, reaching $15.35 price per share at the time. The company report on February 4, 2022 that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Conditional Notice of Redemption for Existing First Lien Senior Secured Notes.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (the “Company”), announced today that it has delivered conditional notices of redemption (the “Notices”) to the respective trustees of the Company’s two series of 10.500% First Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2026 and the Company’s 15%/17% Cash/PIK Toggle First Lien Secured Notes due 2026 (collectively, the “Existing Notes”).

The Notices call for the redemption of all of the outstanding $373.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Existing Notes (the “Redemptions”) on February 14, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”), concurrently with the previously announced redemption of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 10.500% First Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2025. The Redemptions will be conditioned upon, among other requirements, the consummation of the Company’s previously announced private offering of $950.0 million aggregate principal amount of 7.500% first lien senior secured notes due 2029, which shall have resulted in aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of at least $950.0 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. represents 513.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.64 billion with the latest information. AMC stock price has been found in the range of $14.74 to $15.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 46.73M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 32025433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $10.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On April 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMC shares from 7 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.03.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -32.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.51 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.55, while it was recorded at 15.71 for the last single week of trading, and 34.10 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +100.00.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

There are presently around $2,493 million, or 32.20% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,190,886, which is approximately 6.203% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,015,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $614.24 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $201.31 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 59.707% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 37,465,699 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 5,341,190 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 119,617,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,424,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,267,541 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,101,244 shares during the same period.