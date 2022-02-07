Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] fell -0.32% so far this year. What now?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] price plunged by -0.79 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Lumen Technologies recognized as one of the ‘Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality’.

Lumen Technologies Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index.

For the fourth consecutive year, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has earned a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s annual Corporate Equality Index (CEI). This places Lumen firmly on the list as one of the best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality. CEI is the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies, practices and benefits related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) employees.

A sum of 9471302 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.98M shares. Lumen Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $12.65 and dropped to a low of $12.39 until finishing in the latest session at $12.51.

The one-year LUMN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.71. The average equity rating for LUMN stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $11.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

LUMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.05. With this latest performance, LUMN shares dropped by -2.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.62 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.52, while it was recorded at 12.57 for the last single week of trading, and 12.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lumen Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

LUMN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lumen Technologies Inc. go to -11.70%.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,268 million, or 82.30% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 125,403,945, which is approximately -1.023% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 97,259,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in LUMN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.2 billion in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly -0.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

356 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 41,411,795 shares. Additionally, 313 investors decreased positions by around 55,316,445 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 724,028,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 820,756,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,287,559 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 4,448,439 shares during the same period.