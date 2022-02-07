Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] moved down -2.79: Why It’s Important

Lloyds Banking Group plc [NYSE: LYG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.79% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.57%.

Over the last 12 months, LYG stock rose by 40.91%. The one-year Lloyds Banking Group plc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -20.26. The average equity rating for LYG stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $51.41 billion, with 18.43 billion shares outstanding and 17.36 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.62M shares, LYG stock reached a trading volume of 17054872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYG shares is $2.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYG stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Lloyds Banking Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Lloyds Banking Group plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lloyds Banking Group plc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3780.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.79.

LYG Stock Performance Analysis:

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.57. With this latest performance, LYG shares gained by 2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.12 for Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.62, while it was recorded at 2.83 for the last single week of trading, and 2.57 for the last 200 days.

LYG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lloyds Banking Group plc go to -10.30%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $713 million, or 1.40% of LYG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYG stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 38,381,714, which is approximately -1.071% of the company’s market cap and around 81.30% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 32,593,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.94 million in LYG stocks shares; and MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, currently with $72.45 million in LYG stock with ownership of nearly 0.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lloyds Banking Group plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Lloyds Banking Group plc [NYSE:LYG] by around 20,437,097 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 36,370,401 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 198,571,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 255,378,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYG stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,140,514 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 6,161,465 shares during the same period.