Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] gain 9.39% so far this year. What now?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] closed the trading session at $17.35 on 02/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.20, while the highest price level was $17.50. The company report on February 4, 2022 that EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines Announce Keynote Panels, Presentations and Participating Companies for The Energy Venture Investment Summit, February 16 & 17, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.39 percent and weekly performance of 0.87 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.13M shares, KMI reached to a volume of 13638730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $19.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on KMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 20.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

KMI stock trade performance evaluation

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.87. With this latest performance, KMI shares gained by 4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.51 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.55, while it was recorded at 17.36 for the last single week of trading, and 17.21 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.29 and a Gross Margin at +33.80. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48.

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to 7.77%.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,348 million, or 61.10% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 174,433,344, which is approximately -3.492% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 168,851,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.93 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.4 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly 1.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 639 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 69,503,404 shares. Additionally, 489 investors decreased positions by around 74,629,144 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 1,201,547,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,345,680,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,493,444 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 7,356,555 shares during the same period.