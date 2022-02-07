JMP Securities lifts AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] gained 0.21% or 0.03 points to close at $14.24 with a heavy trading volume of 9887414 shares. The company report on January 31, 2022 that /C O R R E C T I O N — AGNC Investment Corp./.

In the news release “AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results,” issued Jan. 31, 2022 by AGNC Investment Corp. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the Company that the final table in the release titled “Key Statistics” inadvertently contained incorrect data as originally issued. The complete, corrected release follows:.

AGNC Investment Corp. (“AGNC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AGNC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $14.185, the shares rose to $14.32 and dropped to $13.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGNC points out that the company has recorded -11.06% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.24M shares, AGNC reached to a volume of 9887414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $15.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $16, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on AGNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.15.

Trading performance analysis for AGNC stock

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.52. With this latest performance, AGNC shares dropped by -6.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.15 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.22, while it was recorded at 14.50 for the last single week of trading, and 16.36 for the last 200 days.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.13 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -1.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]

There are presently around $3,886 million, or 51.70% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,191,481, which is approximately -0.057% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,575,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $592.04 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $224.08 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly 2.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGNC Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 15,785,269 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 24,028,002 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 233,049,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,862,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,127,163 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 5,903,359 shares during the same period.