Jefferies lifts Ford Motor Company [F] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] plunged by -$1.93 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $18.59 during the day while it closed the day at $17.96. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Strategic Progress of Ford+ Growth Plan, Solid Financials in ’21 Position Company for Connected EV Leadership in 2022, Beyond.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) today reported its 2021 fourth quarter financial results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release. Visit shareholder.ford.com for the slide presentation and access the webcast to the Ford earnings call, which begins at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call will feature Jim Farley, president and CEO; John Lawler, chief financial officer; and other members of the Ford senior management team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005933/en/.

Ford Motor Company stock has also loss -8.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, F stock has declined by -7.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.14% and lost -13.53% year-on date.

The market cap for F stock reached $79.49 billion, with 4.00 billion shares outstanding and 3.91 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 111.32M shares, F reached a trading volume of 210308916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $21.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $21 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $23, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on F stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for F shares from 19 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 8.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

F stock trade performance evaluation

Ford Motor Company [F] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.09. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -24.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.67 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.01, while it was recorded at 19.89 for the last single week of trading, and 16.16 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.60 and a Gross Margin at +10.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.01.

Return on Total Capital for F is now -2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ford Motor Company [F] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 531.11. Additionally, F Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 362.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ford Motor Company [F] managed to generate an average of -$6,876 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Ford Motor Company [F]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36,410 million, or 54.40% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 297,988,697, which is approximately 0.428% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 266,501,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.79 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.95 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly -0.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 814 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 158,824,905 shares. Additionally, 554 investors decreased positions by around 165,288,086 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 1,703,147,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,027,260,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 185 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,012,210 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 23,131,371 shares during the same period.