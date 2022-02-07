HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] Is Currently 7.53 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: HIVE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.53% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.95%. The company report on February 4, 2022 that HIVE Blockchain Provides January 2022 Production Update.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is pleased to announce the production figures from the Company's global Bitcoin and Ethereum mining operations for the month of January 2022, with a BTC HODL balance of 2,043 Bitcoin and 25,404 Ethereum as of January 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, HIVE stock dropped by -8.80%.

The market cap for the stock reached $971.70 million, with 381.98 million shares outstanding and 367.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.09M shares, HIVE stock reached a trading volume of 18536037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

HIVE Stock Performance Analysis:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.95. With this latest performance, HIVE shares dropped by -18.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.64 for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.62, while it was recorded at 1.99 for the last single week of trading, and 2.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.56 and a Gross Margin at +58.75. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +63.78.

Return on Total Capital for HIVE is now 34.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 48.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 42.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.97. Additionally, HIVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] managed to generate an average of $2,959,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.90 and a Current Ratio set at 14.90.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $69 million, or 10.10% of HIVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIVE stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 21,042,995, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,029,459 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.06 million in HIVE stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $5.12 million in HIVE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:HIVE] by around 32,186,343 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 143,867 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,936,645 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,266,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIVE stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,247,708 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 41,313 shares during the same period.