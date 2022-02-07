Guggenheim slashes price target on The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] – find out why.

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] loss -3.04% on the last trading session, reaching $34.75 price per share at the time. The company report on February 4, 2022 that Kraft Heinz Announces Changes to its Board of Directors.

Alicia Knapp of BHE Renewables to be Nominated as New Board Member; Alexandre Van Damme to Retire from the Board.

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz” or “Company”) announced today that after years of distinguished service Alexandre Van Damme, director nominee of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (“Berkshire Hathaway”), will retire from the Company’s Board of Directors following the end of his term. Berkshire Hathaway has indicated that it plans to nominate Alicia Knapp, President and CEO of BHE Renewables, to fill Mr. Van Damme’s vacancy at the Kraft Heinz 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

The Kraft Heinz Company represents 1.23 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.87 billion with the latest information. KHC stock price has been found in the range of $34.70 to $35.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.59M shares, KHC reached a trading volume of 12755075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $39.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2021, representing the official price target for The Kraft Heinz Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on KHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 35.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for KHC stock

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.61. With this latest performance, KHC shares dropped by -5.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.98 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.66, while it was recorded at 35.78 for the last single week of trading, and 38.15 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to -3.52%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]

There are presently around $26,115 million, or 77.90% of KHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325,634,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 54,375,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.58 billion in KHC stock with ownership of nearly 1.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kraft Heinz Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 486 institutional holders increased their position in The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC] by around 27,382,748 shares. Additionally, 422 investors decreased positions by around 27,905,402 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 696,229,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 751,517,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KHC stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,595,797 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 6,410,242 shares during the same period.