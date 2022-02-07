Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] moved up 6.83: Why It’s Important

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] closed the trading session at $5.32 on 02/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.95, while the highest price level was $5.40. The company report on January 24, 2022 that Grab Announces Investor Call Hosted by Evercore ISI.

Grab Holdings Limited, (NASDAQ: GRAB), announces a fireside chat hosted by Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Mr. Mahaney and Ming Maa, President of Grab, will discuss the company’s business and how its unique superapp strategy is key to unlocking the vast market opportunity in Southeast Asia.

A live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Grab’s’ Investor Relations page at investors.grab.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.39 percent and weekly performance of -3.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -55.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.75M shares, GRAB reached to a volume of 15978798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $9.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8.40, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on GRAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.67.

GRAB stock trade performance evaluation

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.45. With this latest performance, GRAB shares dropped by -22.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.78 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average recorded at 5.43 for the last single week of trading.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] managed to generate an average of -$65,499,944 per employee.Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $248 million, or 23.30% of GRAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 9,471,016, which is approximately 8.675% of the company’s market cap and around 28.71% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 7,764,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.31 million in GRAB stocks shares; and CHUBB LTD, currently with $33.75 million in GRAB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grab Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GRAB] by around 17,700,900 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 6,109,368 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 22,821,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,631,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAB stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,455,764 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 4,410,289 shares during the same period.