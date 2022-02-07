Goldman lifts Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE: PBR] closed the trading session at $13.56 on 02/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.375, while the highest price level was $13.76. The company report on December 9, 2021 that TechnipFMC Awarded Flexible Pipe Frame Agreements by Petrobras in Brazil.

Regulatory News:.

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) has been awarded three frame agreements by Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) that reaffirm the Company’s leadership position in Brazil’s flexible pipe market – the industry’s largest and most established market. Altogether, the frame agreements form a large(1) contract for TechnipFMC.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.50 percent and weekly performance of 1.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 47.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 30.13M shares, PBR reached to a volume of 32849954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR shares is $13.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15.50 to $16, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Outperform rating on PBR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PBR stock trade performance evaluation

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.35. With this latest performance, PBR shares gained by 26.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.75 for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.62, while it was recorded at 13.53 for the last single week of trading, and 10.75 for the last 200 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,835 million, or 20.60% of PBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBR stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 173,394,583, which is approximately 24.792% of the company’s market cap and around 39.80% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 102,906,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in PBR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $636.52 million in PBR stock with ownership of nearly -5.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

160 institutional holders increased their position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE:PBR] by around 123,148,162 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 106,926,012 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 495,205,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 725,279,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBR stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,987,391 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 26,130,959 shares during the same period.