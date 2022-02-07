For Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS], Analyst sees a rise to $6. What next?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] gained 10.93% on the last trading session, reaching $3.35 price per share at the time. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Senseonics Announces Equity Grants To Employees Under Inducement Plan.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of a long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for people with diabetes, announced that it had made equity grants to new employees under its 2019 Inducement Plan (the “Plan”) in accordance with NYSE American Company Guide Section 711(a).

On January 4, 2022, Senseonics Compensation Committee granted 3 new non-executive employees non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 30,000 shares of the Company’s common stock as an inducement for such employees to join the Company. The options have an exercise price of $2.68 per share, which was the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the NYSE American on January 4, 2022. In each case, 25% of the shares underlying the options will vest on the first anniversary of the employee’s start date, with the remainder vesting in monthly installments over the subsequent three year period, in all cases contingent on such employee’s continued service with the Company at the applicable vesting date. Senseonics continues to work to bring its Eversense CGM System to more people with diabetes in the U.S. and other markets around the globe and drives to develop enhancements to the system.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. represents 445.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.35 billion with the latest information. SENS stock price has been found in the range of $3.00 to $3.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.80M shares, SENS reached a trading volume of 16632931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SENS shares is $3.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SENS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 99.04.

Trading performance analysis for SENS stock

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.17. With this latest performance, SENS shares gained by 19.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.12 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.77, while it was recorded at 2.92 for the last single week of trading, and 3.08 for the last 200 days.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1598.91 and a Gross Margin at -350.90. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3539.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] managed to generate an average of -$2,136,195 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

There are presently around $400 million, or 31.40% of SENS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,670,832, which is approximately 1.728% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,090,338 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.6 million in SENS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $35.62 million in SENS stock with ownership of nearly 3.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Senseonics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS] by around 12,823,310 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 4,663,739 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 101,824,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,312,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SENS stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,682,284 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,721,106 shares during the same period.