For NOV Inc. [NOV], Analyst sees a rise to $17. What next?

NOV Inc. [NYSE: NOV] loss -8.21% on the last trading session, reaching $16.21 price per share at the time. The company report on February 3, 2022 that NOV Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) today reported fourth quarter 2021 revenues of $1.52 billion, an increase of 13 percent compared to the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 14 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $40 million, or 2.6 percent of sales, which included $11 million in pre-tax charges related to continued COVID-19 challenges on projects in Asian shipyards and $9 million of Other Items (see Corporate Information for additional details). Adjusted EBITDA (operating profit excluding depreciation, amortization, and Other Items) increased sequentially to $69 million, or 4.5 percent of sales. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss).

Revenues for the full year 2021 were $5.52 billion, operating loss was $134 million, and net loss was $250 million, or $0.65 per share. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $229 million, or 4.1 percent of sales.

NOV Inc. represents 387.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.90 billion with the latest information. NOV stock price has been found in the range of $15.96 to $17.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, NOV reached a trading volume of 15110440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NOV Inc. [NOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOV shares is $18.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for NOV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for NOV Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $15, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on NOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NOV Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOV in the course of the last twelve months was 15.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for NOV stock

NOV Inc. [NOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.34. With this latest performance, NOV shares gained by 10.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.83 for NOV Inc. [NOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.47, while it was recorded at 17.00 for the last single week of trading, and 14.53 for the last 200 days.

NOV Inc. [NOV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NOV Inc. [NOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.43 and a Gross Margin at +14.01. NOV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.54.

NOV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

NOV Inc. [NOV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV Inc. go to 41.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NOV Inc. [NOV]

There are presently around $5,980 million, or 96.30% of NOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOV stocks are: PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 40,666,965, which is approximately -0.324% of the company’s market cap and around 0.55% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,197,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $602.97 million in NOV stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $555.99 million in NOV stock with ownership of nearly -1.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NOV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in NOV Inc. [NYSE:NOV] by around 48,390,478 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 45,335,032 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 275,201,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 368,926,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOV stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,063,532 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,803,621 shares during the same period.