For Exelon Corporation [EXC], Analyst sees a drop to $44. What next?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] closed the trading session at $43.52 on 02/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.62, while the highest price level was $43.895. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Constellation Energy Corp. Joined the NASDAQ-100 Index on February 2, 2022.

On February 2, 2022, Exelon Corp. (Nasdaq: EXC) announced it completed the separation of Constellation Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: CEG), Exelon’s former power generation and competitive energy business. Upon the completion of this spin-off transaction, Constellation Energy Corp. was added to the NASDAQ-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX), the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index (Nasdaq: NDXE) and the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Index (Nasdaq: NDXX) on February 2, 2022.

After review, Nasdaq has determined that Constellation Energy Corp. will remain as a component of the NASDAQ-100 Index®, the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index and the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Index.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.67 percent and weekly performance of 6.46 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.77M shares, EXC reached to a volume of 17240139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $53.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on EXC stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EXC shares from 66 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00.

EXC stock trade performance evaluation

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.46. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 7.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.74 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.56, while it was recorded at 49.19 for the last single week of trading, and 49.65 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.69 and a Gross Margin at +17.81. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.86.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 5.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.70. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $60,699 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exelon Corporation [EXC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,312 million, or 82.20% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,111,011, which is approximately -0.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,010,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.48 billion in EXC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $3.15 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly 1.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 470 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 38,350,076 shares. Additionally, 388 investors decreased positions by around 31,827,187 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 718,243,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 788,420,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,147,412 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 3,797,730 shares during the same period.