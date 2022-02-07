For Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM], Analyst sees a drop to $75. What next?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] traded at a high on 02/04/22, posting a 9.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $62.75. The company report on February 1, 2022 that CEO’s of SOFI, XTMIF LSPD, and AFRM Leading Fintech Megatrends With Trillion Dollar Global Opportunities.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13526913 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Affirm Holdings Inc. stands at 11.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.93%.

The market cap for AFRM stock reached $16.15 billion, with 271.68 million shares outstanding and 179.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.40M shares, AFRM reached a trading volume of 13526913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $111.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on AFRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 7.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.59.

How has AFRM stock performed recently?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.09. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -21.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.32 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.82, while it was recorded at 62.54 for the last single week of trading, and 90.96 for the last 200 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +89.23. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.50.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now -2.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.86. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] managed to generate an average of -$262,598 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

Insider trade positions for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]

There are presently around $8,181 million, or 70.10% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 16,314,513, which is approximately 51.287% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 14,458,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $907.25 million in AFRM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $698.05 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 970.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 255 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 61,595,226 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 20,415,633 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 48,366,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,377,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,553,496 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 7,552,338 shares during the same period.