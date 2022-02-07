Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] moved down -0.60: Why It’s Important

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE: CPG] traded at a low on 02/04/22, posting a -0.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.62. The company report on December 6, 2021 that Crescent Point Announces 2022 Budget and Increased Return of Capital to Shareholders.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) and (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its formal 2022 capital expenditures budget and production guidance, another quarterly dividend increase beginning first quarter 2022, planned share repurchases and the renewal of its credit facilities.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9762987 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Crescent Point Energy Corp. stands at 4.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.01%.

The market cap for CPG stock reached $4.94 billion, with 581.98 million shares outstanding and 580.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.13M shares, CPG reached a trading volume of 9762987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]?

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Point Energy Corp. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has CPG stock performed recently?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.44. With this latest performance, CPG shares gained by 13.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.47 for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.56, while it was recorded at 6.63 for the last single week of trading, and 4.53 for the last 200 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]

There are presently around $1,298 million, or 39.61% of CPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPG stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 35,417,798, which is approximately -32.187% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 29,752,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.96 million in CPG stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $178.13 million in CPG stock with ownership of nearly 185.211% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crescent Point Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE:CPG] by around 31,210,453 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 35,812,547 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 129,088,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,111,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPG stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,898,388 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 6,014,505 shares during the same period.