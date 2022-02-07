ConocoPhillips [COP] stock Reiterated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $114

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] surged by $1.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $94.93 during the day while it closed the day at $91.87. The company report on February 3, 2022 that ConocoPhillips Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results; Increases Planned 2022 Return of Capital to $8 Billion and Declares Quarterly Dividend and Variable Return of Cash Distribution.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) today reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.6 billion, or $1.98 per share, compared with a fourth-quarter 2020 loss of $0.8 billion, or ($0.72) per share. Excluding special items, fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings were $3.0 billion, or $2.27 per share, compared with a fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted loss of $0.2 billion, or ($0.19) per share. Special items for the current quarter were primarily comprised of non-cash impairments related to the company’s existing investment in APLNG and noncore assets in Lower 48, partially offset by a gain on Cenovus Energy (CVE) equity.

Full-year 2021 earnings were $8.1 billion, or $6.07 per share, compared with a full-year 2020 loss of $2.7 billion, or ($2.51) per share. Excluding special items, full-year 2021 adjusted earnings were $8.0 billion, or $6.01 per share, compared with a full-year 2020 adjusted loss of $1.0 billion, or ($0.97) per share.

ConocoPhillips stock has also gained 2.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COP stock has inclined by 25.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 63.05% and gained 27.28% year-on date.

The market cap for COP stock reached $119.85 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 1.32 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.01M shares, COP reached a trading volume of 11977227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ConocoPhillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $98.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $111 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $110, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on COP stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for COP shares from 107 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 3.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 56.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

COP stock trade performance evaluation

ConocoPhillips [COP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.97. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 21.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.55 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.10, while it was recorded at 91.02 for the last single week of trading, and 65.68 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ConocoPhillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.34 and a Gross Margin at +31.47. ConocoPhillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.54.

ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ConocoPhillips [COP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to 1.78%.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $96,810 million, or 80.40% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 110,089,319, which is approximately -0.541% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 107,421,028 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.87 billion in COP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.24 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly -6.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ConocoPhillips stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 790 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 51,420,869 shares. Additionally, 697 investors decreased positions by around 55,307,808 shares, while 275 investors held positions by with 947,045,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,053,774,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,983,287 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 3,314,045 shares during the same period.