Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] is -28.76% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: CLOV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.92% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.72%. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Clover Health to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 23, 2022.

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV), a technology company committed to improving health equity for America’s underserved seniors, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call and Webcast Details.

Over the last 12 months, CLOV stock dropped by -79.51%. The one-year Clover Health Investments Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.89. The average equity rating for CLOV stock is currently 3.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.21 billion, with 414.57 million shares outstanding and 316.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.27M shares, CLOV stock reached a trading volume of 9982917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLOV shares is $4.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLOV stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Clover Health Investments Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on CLOV stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CLOV shares from 9 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

CLOV Stock Performance Analysis:

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.72. With this latest performance, CLOV shares dropped by -25.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.90 for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.66, while it was recorded at 2.66 for the last single week of trading, and 7.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clover Health Investments Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -5752.28. Clover Health Investments Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5752.28.

Return on Total Capital for CLOV is now -1.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.10. Additionally, CLOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] managed to generate an average of -$14,727 per employee.Clover Health Investments Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

CLOV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clover Health Investments Corp. go to 18.00%.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $290 million, or 33.50% of CLOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 49,695,247, which is approximately -48.412% of the company’s market cap and around 10.82% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,999,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.05 million in CLOV stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $20.64 million in CLOV stock with ownership of nearly 51.447% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clover Health Investments Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:CLOV] by around 29,388,326 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 57,689,346 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 22,367,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,445,563 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLOV stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,963,795 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,110,904 shares during the same period.