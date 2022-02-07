Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] gain 25.90% so far this year. What now?

Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.59% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.06%. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Cenovus to hold Q4 conference call and webcast on February 8.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE) (NYSE: CVE) will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results on Tuesday, February 8. The news release will provide consolidated fourth quarter and full-year operating and financial information.

The company’s quarterly and 2021 financial statements will be available that day on Cenovus’s website.

Over the last 12 months, CVE stock rose by 143.46%. The one-year Cenovus Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.21. The average equity rating for CVE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.09 billion, with 2.02 billion shares outstanding and 1.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.11M shares, CVE stock reached a trading volume of 11683424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVE shares is $16.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Cenovus Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenovus Energy Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVE in the course of the last twelve months was 10.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CVE Stock Performance Analysis:

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.06. With this latest performance, CVE shares gained by 19.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 143.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.36 for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.16, while it was recorded at 15.15 for the last single week of trading, and 10.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cenovus Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.19 and a Gross Margin at -9.99. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.99.

Return on Total Capital for CVE is now -5.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.78. Additionally, CVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] managed to generate an average of -$985,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Cenovus Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,602 million, or 73.10% of CVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 199,499,607, which is approximately -0.706% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CONOCOPHILLIPS, holding 90,930,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 billion in CVE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.22 billion in CVE stock with ownership of nearly 12.774% of the company’s market capitalization.

156 institutional holders increased their position in Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVE] by around 101,141,531 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 117,590,062 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 725,789,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 944,521,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVE stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,493,695 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 10,760,669 shares during the same period.