Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] Revenue clocked in at $1.91 billion, down -0.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] closed the trading session at $19.96 on 02/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.5611, while the highest price level was $20.235. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Princess Cruises Expands Contactless MedallionPay Payment into Destinations.

Guests Can Use Medallion to Make Purchases at Retail Locations in Cabo San Lucas, St. Thomas, Puerto Vallarta, and all Alaska Ports of Call and Get 7% Back as Onboard Ship Credit.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.80 percent and weekly performance of 5.22 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 42.25M shares, CCL reached to a volume of 32743734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $34 to $24.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22.50, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on CCL stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CCL shares from 30 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.97.

CCL stock trade performance evaluation

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.22. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -5.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.85 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.98, while it was recorded at 20.38 for the last single week of trading, and 23.55 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.14 and a Gross Margin at -230.03. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -497.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.77.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 9.95%.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,277 million, or 53.10% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,207,041, which is approximately 0.409% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in CCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $989.81 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0.635% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 332 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 39,410,983 shares. Additionally, 364 investors decreased positions by around 35,534,417 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 439,914,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,860,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,462,175 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 4,832,102 shares during the same period.