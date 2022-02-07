Bank of America Corporation [BAC] moved up 3.98: Why It’s Important

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] gained 3.98% on the last trading session, reaching $48.28 price per share at the time. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Bank of America Declares First-Quarter 2022 Stock Dividends.

Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.21 per share, payable on March 25, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 4, 2022.

The Board also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.75 per share on the 7% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series B. The dividend is payable on April 25, 2022 to shareholders of record as of April 8, 2022.

Bank of America Corporation represents 8.43 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $379.99 billion with the latest information. BAC stock price has been found in the range of $46.68 to $48.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 50.54M shares, BAC reached a trading volume of 59514610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $51.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Underperform rating on BAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 111.52.

Trading performance analysis for BAC stock

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.25. With this latest performance, BAC shares gained by 2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.67 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.71, while it was recorded at 46.94 for the last single week of trading, and 43.07 for the last 200 days.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.20. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 23.89%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

There are presently around $278,913 million, or 72.90% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 614,828,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.68 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $24.26 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -2.82% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,219 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 106,052,879 shares. Additionally, 1,089 investors decreased positions by around 309,923,643 shares, while 345 investors held positions by with 5,361,014,256 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,776,990,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 181 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,838,349 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 18,347,347 shares during the same period.