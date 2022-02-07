Apple Inc. [AAPL] Revenue clocked in at $378.32 billion, down -2.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.29% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.21%. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Apple Reports First Quarter Results.

Revenue up 11 percent to new all-time record.

iPhone, Mac, Wearables, and Services revenue reach new all-time highs.

Over the last 12 months, AAPL stock rose by 26.05%. The one-year Apple Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.73. The average equity rating for AAPL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2821.63 billion, with 16.39 billion shares outstanding and 16.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 100.13M shares, AAPL stock reached a trading volume of 80717244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $190.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $184 to $199. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $160 to $210, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on AAPL stock. On December 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AAPL shares from 180 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 4.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 32.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AAPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Apple Inc. [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.21. With this latest performance, AAPL shares dropped by -1.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.60 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.11, while it was recorded at 174.10 for the last single week of trading, and 149.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apple Inc. Fundamentals:

Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

AAPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 14.85%.

Apple Inc. [AAPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,613,903 million, or 59.30% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,266,332,667, which is approximately 0.11% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,026,223,983 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.91 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $152.93 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,734 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 204,618,876 shares. Additionally, 2,021 investors decreased positions by around 198,800,989 shares, while 275 investors held positions by with 8,958,507,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,361,927,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 214 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,361,558 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 14,882,310 shares during the same period.