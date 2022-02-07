American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] moved down -0.72: Why It’s Important

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] loss -0.72% or -0.12 points to close at $16.45 with a heavy trading volume of 37908867 shares. The company report on January 27, 2022 that American Airlines Earns Perfect Score on Corporate Equality Index Over the Last Two Decades.

American Airlines earns a 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s annual assessment of LGBTQ workplace equality.

It opened the trading session at $16.54, the shares rose to $16.565 and dropped to $16.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AAL points out that the company has recorded -21.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 38.77M shares, AAL reached to a volume of 37908867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $18.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $23 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AAL shares from 19 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for AAL stock

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.18. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -11.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.64 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.62, while it was recorded at 16.66 for the last single week of trading, and 20.16 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.95 and a Gross Margin at +0.09. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.67.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 16.09%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $6,030 million, or 56.90% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,713,980, which is approximately 1.072% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 42,598,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $700.75 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $587.55 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 272 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 47,511,972 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 25,277,359 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 293,805,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 366,595,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,900,443 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 3,969,260 shares during the same period.