ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] Is Currently 16.94 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ALJJ] closed the trading session at $2.14 on 02/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.97, while the highest price level was $2.31. The company report on February 4, 2022 that LAKESIDE BOOK COMPANY AND ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. ENTER INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF PHOENIX COLOR.

Lakeside Book Company (“Lakeside”) and ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) (“ALJ”) jointly announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Lakeside’s acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of ALJ’s wholly-owned subsidiary Phoenix Color Corp. (“Phoenix”). Headquartered in Hagerstown, Maryland, Phoenix is a specialty printer of book components, children’s books, and other print-related products with printing facilities in Indiana and Maryland.

The transaction is expected to close during the second calendar quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory and stockholder approvals.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.58 percent and weekly performance of 27.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 64.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 92.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 208.48K shares, ALJJ reached to a volume of 33704465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALJJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALJJ in the course of the last twelve months was 21.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ALJJ stock trade performance evaluation

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.38. With this latest performance, ALJJ shares gained by 20.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALJJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.82 for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.57, while it was recorded at 1.86 for the last single week of trading, and 1.38 for the last 200 days.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.42 and a Gross Margin at +15.74. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.77.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 6.80% of ALJJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALJJ stocks are: VERDAD ADVISERS, LP with ownership of 988,942, which is approximately 6.995% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 408,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.87 million in ALJJ stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.82 million in ALJJ stock with ownership of nearly -2.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ALJJ] by around 386,812 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 227,181 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,266,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,880,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALJJ stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 254,383 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 92,091 shares during the same period.