why Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.80

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: IRT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.88% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.08%. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Independence Realty Trust Announces Tax Treatment of Dividends in 2021.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (“IRT”) (NYSE: IRT) today announced the tax reporting information for the 2021 dividend distributions on its common stock. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:.

Over the last 12 months, IRT stock rose by 69.66%. The one-year Independence Realty Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.94. The average equity rating for IRT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.39 billion, with 104.92 million shares outstanding and 104.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, IRT stock reached a trading volume of 2467848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRT shares is $26.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Independence Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on IRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Independence Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

IRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.08. With this latest performance, IRT shares dropped by -4.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.06 for Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.99, while it was recorded at 23.28 for the last single week of trading, and 20.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Independence Realty Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.25 and a Gross Margin at +27.49. Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.61.

Return on Total Capital for IRT is now 2.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.98. Additionally, IRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] managed to generate an average of $17,061 per employee.

IRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Independence Realty Trust Inc. go to 5.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,821 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,888,926, which is approximately -1.388% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,613,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $300.32 million in IRT stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $161.15 million in IRT stock with ownership of nearly -1.655% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Independence Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Independence Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:IRT] by around 23,232,757 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 3,918,513 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 91,341,295 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,492,565 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRT stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,034,251 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,619,712 shares during the same period.