Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] fell -20.26% so far this year. What now?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE: UP] jumped around 0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.70 at the close of the session, up 1.09%. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Wheels Up Announces Agreement to Acquire Air Partner.

Proposed Acquisition Accelerates Wheels Up’s International Expansion and Positions the Company as the Leading Private Aviation BrandProvides Connections to International Aircraft Supply as Global Demand AcceleratesAir Partner’s Diversified Platform Expands Wheels Up Suite of Services and Business Offerings into Group Charter, Freight, Specialist Services, Safety, Security, Emergency Planning and Incident Response, and Managed Services All Cash Deal Expected to be Accretive to Adjusted Contribution Margin and Adjusted EBITDA.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), the leading brand in private aviation, today announced it has reached an agreement to acquire Air Partner PLC (LSE: AIR), a U.K.-based global aviation services group with operations in 18 locations and across four continents. Under the terms of the transaction, Wheels Up will acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Air Partner for 125 pence per share, equivalent to an enterprise value of approximately $107 million. The acquisition is expected to close later in the first quarter subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock is now -20.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UP Stock saw the intraday high of $3.80 and lowest of $3.5701 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.00, which means current price is +14.91% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, UP reached a trading volume of 3134856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UP shares is $10.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on UP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheels Up Experience Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for UP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06.

How has UP stock performed recently?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35. With this latest performance, UP shares dropped by -17.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.27 for Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.22, while it was recorded at 3.70 for the last single week of trading, and 7.39 for the last 200 days.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] managed to generate an average of -$768 per employee.Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]

There are presently around $316 million, or 36.10% of UP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UP stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,017,378, which is approximately 3239.041% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 11,633,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.58 million in UP stocks shares; and HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $32.94 million in UP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wheels Up Experience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE:UP] by around 79,554,461 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 12,539,409 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 5,685,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,408,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UP stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,107,622 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 10,719,613 shares during the same period.