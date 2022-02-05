Wayfair Inc. [W] Stock trading around $138.55 per share: What’s Next?

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] traded at a low on 02/03/22, posting a -5.95 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $138.55. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Wayfair Names Fiona Tan Chief Technology Officer.

Tan to Succeed Jim Miller on March 1; Miller to Retire June 30.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced the appointment of Fiona Tan as Chief Technology Officer. Tan will succeed Jim Miller on March 1 with Miller staying on for a transition period leading up to his retirement at the end of June. Tan joined Wayfair in 2020 as Global Head of Customer and Supplier Technology working closely with Miller as the planned successor to the CTO role. During her tenure at Wayfair, she has played a critical role in driving the growth and success of Wayfair’s world-class Technology organization while setting the vision and strategy for the development of systems and technologies that shape customer and supplier experiences.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2468729 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wayfair Inc. stands at 8.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.74%.

The market cap for W stock reached $13.87 billion, with 104.05 million shares outstanding and 72.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, W reached a trading volume of 2468729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wayfair Inc. [W]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $251.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $290 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $280, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on W stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for W shares from 265 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 11.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for W in the course of the last twelve months was 33.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has W stock performed recently?

Wayfair Inc. [W] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, W shares dropped by -25.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.80 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 193.32, while it was recorded at 150.22 for the last single week of trading, and 260.37 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.58 and a Gross Margin at +27.05. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.31.

Return on Total Capital for W is now 18.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.08. Additionally, W Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wayfair Inc. [W] managed to generate an average of $11,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 88.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.76.Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Wayfair Inc. [W]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for W. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wayfair Inc. go to 12.90%.