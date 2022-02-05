Redwire Corporation [RDW] is -16.44% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Redwire Corporation [NYSE: RDW] jumped around 0.35 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.64 at the close of the session, up 6.62%. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Redwire Announces Preliminary Full Year 2021 Revenue and Backlog; Provides Update on Q3 2021 10-Q Filing.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW; “Redwire” or “the Company”) today announced preliminary financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 and provided an update on the delay in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Redwire expects to generate between $135 million and $140 million in total GAAP revenue and between $146 million and $151 million in total pro forma revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021, giving effect to the acquisitions completed in 2021 as provided for under Article 11 of Regulation S-X. In comparison to the Company’s previously provided guidance for 2021, the updated range reflects effects on the business and operating environment due to the Delta and Omicron variants and U.S. Government budget uncertainty. The results represent approximately 160% GAAP revenue growth and approximately 30% pro forma revenue growth for the year. As of December 31, 2021 our contracted backlog is expected to be between $133 million and $138 million and our uncontracted backlog is expected to be between $136 million and $138 million for a total backlog of between $269 million and $276 million.

Compared to the average trading volume of 847.10K shares, RDW reached a trading volume of 9654689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Redwire Corporation [RDW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDW shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDW stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Redwire Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redwire Corporation is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has RDW stock performed recently?

Redwire Corporation [RDW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.02. With this latest performance, RDW shares dropped by -17.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.15 for Redwire Corporation [RDW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.82, while it was recorded at 5.33 for the last single week of trading.

Redwire Corporation [RDW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Redwire Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Redwire Corporation [RDW]

There are presently around $47 million, or 25.20% of RDW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDW stocks are: CRESCENT PARK MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 2,552,050, which is approximately -0.115% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; BROAD BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 2,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.22 million in RDW stocks shares; and KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP, currently with $2.65 million in RDW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Redwire Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Redwire Corporation [NYSE:RDW] by around 5,252,222 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 5,831,425 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,231,602 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,852,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDW stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,812,011 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 4,288,065 shares during the same period.