Market cap of Entegris Inc. [ENTG] reaches 16.82B – now what?

Entegris Inc. [NASDAQ: ENTG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.86% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.93%. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Entegris Reports Results for Fourth Quarter Of 2021.

Fourth-quarter revenue of $635 million, increased 23% from prior year.

Over the last 12 months, ENTG stock rose by 31.50%. The one-year Entegris Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.75. The average equity rating for ENTG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.82 billion, with 135.58 million shares outstanding and 134.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, ENTG stock reached a trading volume of 2154471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Entegris Inc. [ENTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENTG shares is $167.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Entegris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Entegris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $165, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on ENTG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entegris Inc. is set at 6.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENTG in the course of the last twelve months was 64.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

ENTG Stock Performance Analysis:

Entegris Inc. [ENTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.93. With this latest performance, ENTG shares dropped by -9.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.85 for Entegris Inc. [ENTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.98, while it was recorded at 123.69 for the last single week of trading, and 125.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Entegris Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Entegris Inc. [ENTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.36 and a Gross Margin at +42.85. Entegris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.86.

Return on Total Capital for ENTG is now 17.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Entegris Inc. [ENTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.31. Additionally, ENTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Entegris Inc. [ENTG] managed to generate an average of $50,857 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Entegris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

ENTG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Entegris Inc. go to 22.23%.

Entegris Inc. [ENTG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,569 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENTG stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 15,371,665, which is approximately -0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,484,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 billion in ENTG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.64 billion in ENTG stock with ownership of nearly -0.696% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Entegris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 255 institutional holders increased their position in Entegris Inc. [NASDAQ:ENTG] by around 9,203,361 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 7,084,890 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 116,257,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,546,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENTG stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,071,285 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 303,522 shares during the same period.