Market cap of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] reaches 11.61M – now what?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CLEU] traded at a high on 02/03/22, posting a 1.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.91. The company report on February 3, 2022 that China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Wanwang Investment Limited.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) (“China Liberal”, or the “Company”, or “we”), a China-based company that provides smart campus solutions and other educational services, today announced that on February 1, 2022, the Company entered into a definitive stock purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) with the shareholders of Wanwang Investment Limited (“Wanwang”), the operator of an independent three-year college and a four-year college in China with a total student enrollment of over 4,200, to acquire 100% equity interest of Wanwang. This acquisition represents a transformational milestone for China Liberal to directly operate colleges as the owner.

Pursuant to the Agreement, China Liberal agrees to acquire 100% of the equity interests in Wanwang in consideration for US$60 million. The transaction contemplated by the Agreement has been approved by the Company’s board of directors at a special meeting on January 28, 2022, with the expected closing to occur on February 10, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2534155 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stands at 12.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.97%.

The market cap for CLEU stock reached $11.61 million, with 12.35 million shares outstanding and 8.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 433.38K shares, CLEU reached a trading volume of 2534155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLEU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63.

How has CLEU stock performed recently?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.69. With this latest performance, CLEU shares dropped by -34.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLEU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.92 for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3248, while it was recorded at 0.8780 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3731 for the last 200 days.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.60 and a Gross Margin at +57.06. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.06.

Return on Total Capital for CLEU is now 16.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.97. Additionally, CLEU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] managed to generate an average of $29,480 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 35.50.

Insider trade positions for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.30% of CLEU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLEU stocks are: BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ with ownership of 49,835, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.82% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 48,266 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43000.0 in CLEU stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $31000.0 in CLEU stock with ownership of nearly -22.536% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:CLEU] by around 123,103 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 168,506 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 133,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLEU stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 123,103 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 158,417 shares during the same period.