Market Analysts see Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MRSN] closed the trading session at $4.29 on 02/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.26, while the highest price level was $4.67. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Mersana Therapeutics Announces Research Collaboration and License Agreement with Janssen to Advance Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugates.

Collaboration focused on discovering novel ADCs for three targets by leveraging Mersana’s ADC expertise and the Dolasynthen platform with Janssen’s proprietary antibodies.

Mersana receives $40 million upfront payment and potentially more than $1 billion in total milestones, plus mid-single-digit to low double-digit percentage royalties on net sales .

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.03 percent and weekly performance of -0.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -64.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -33.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -56.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, MRSN reached to a volume of 2372162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRSN shares is $21.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRSN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on MRSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7140.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98.

MRSN stock trade performance evaluation

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23. With this latest performance, MRSN shares dropped by -33.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.66 for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.91, while it was recorded at 4.47 for the last single week of trading, and 10.47 for the last 200 days.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -10641.30. Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10633.45.

Return on Total Capital for MRSN is now -53.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.38. Additionally, MRSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] managed to generate an average of -$800,409 per employee.Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $302 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRSN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,807,328, which is approximately -0.174% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 6,800,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.1 million in MRSN stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $25.71 million in MRSN stock with ownership of nearly -12.65% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MRSN] by around 8,397,996 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 7,939,955 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 54,268,011 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,605,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRSN stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,792,768 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,237,560 shares during the same period.