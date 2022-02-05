Market Analysts see Hologic Inc. [HOLX] falling to $78. Time to buy?

Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ: HOLX] gained 1.66% on the last trading session, reaching $73.36 price per share at the time. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Hologic Announces Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal 2022.

– Revenue of $1.471 Billion, GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.95, and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $2.17 All Significantly Exceed Expectations –.

– Broad-Based Organic Revenue Growth of 9% Excluding COVID; Each Division Above 8% Global Growth Excluding COVID –.

Hologic Inc. represents 254.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.92 billion with the latest information. HOLX stock price has been found in the range of $69.8401 to $74.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, HOLX reached a trading volume of 3919264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hologic Inc. [HOLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOLX shares is $85.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Hologic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Hologic Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hologic Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOLX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for HOLX stock

Hologic Inc. [HOLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.76. With this latest performance, HOLX shares gained by 4.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.57 for Hologic Inc. [HOLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.42, while it was recorded at 71.26 for the last single week of trading, and 71.48 for the last 200 days.

Hologic Inc. [HOLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hologic Inc. [HOLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.08 and a Gross Margin at +66.64. Hologic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.23.

Return on Total Capital for HOLX is now 37.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.54. Additionally, HOLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] managed to generate an average of $279,120 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Hologic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Hologic Inc. [HOLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hologic Inc. go to 1.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hologic Inc. [HOLX]

There are presently around $16,839 million, or 97.90% of HOLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOLX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 41,947,278, which is approximately 11.809% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,601,230 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 billion in HOLX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.54 billion in HOLX stock with ownership of nearly -0.748% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hologic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 307 institutional holders increased their position in Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ:HOLX] by around 17,981,669 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 19,487,836 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 195,884,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,354,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOLX stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,306,189 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 6,384,750 shares during the same period.