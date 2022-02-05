Livent Corporation [LTHM] fell -9.56% so far this year. What now?

Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] price plunged by -3.96 percent to reach at -$0.91. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Livent Receives EcoVadis 2021 Gold Rating for Sustainability.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that it has been awarded 2021 Gold status for sustainability performance by EcoVadis. This is the second consecutive year that Livent has achieved a Gold sustainability rating and places Livent in the top 5% of the more than 85,000 companies assessed by EcoVadis around the world.

EcoVadis evaluates a company’s sustainability management and progress across four main categories: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

A sum of 1545042 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.66M shares. Livent Corporation shares reached a high of $22.78 and dropped to a low of $21.98 until finishing in the latest session at $22.05.

The one-year LTHM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.63. The average equity rating for LTHM stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Livent Corporation [LTHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $29.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Livent Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Livent Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $23, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on LTHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corporation is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

LTHM Stock Performance Analysis:

Livent Corporation [LTHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.30. With this latest performance, LTHM shares dropped by -16.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.42 for Livent Corporation [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.15, while it was recorded at 22.50 for the last single week of trading, and 23.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Livent Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livent Corporation [LTHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.98 and a Gross Margin at +19.40. Livent Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.56.

Return on Total Capital for LTHM is now 1.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Livent Corporation [LTHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.70. Additionally, LTHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Livent Corporation [LTHM] managed to generate an average of -$20,861 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Livent Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

LTHM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corporation go to 1.00%.

Livent Corporation [LTHM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,498 million, or 98.50% of LTHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTHM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,305,323, which is approximately 2.573% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,344,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $398.23 million in LTHM stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $194.82 million in LTHM stock with ownership of nearly 0.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Livent Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM] by around 13,510,525 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 13,610,244 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 125,251,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,371,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTHM stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,737,672 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,873,446 shares during the same period.