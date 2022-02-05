Humana Inc. [HUM] Revenue clocked in at $81.07 billion, down -8.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Humana Inc. [NYSE: HUM] surged by $24.99 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $439.40 during the day while it closed the day at $426.21. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Humana Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results; Provides Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance.

Reports 4Q21 loss per common share of $0.11 on a GAAP basis, while reporting Adjusted EPS of $1.24; reports full year (FY) 2021 EPS of $22.67 on a GAAP basis, $20.64 on an Adjusted basis.

Announces FY 2022 EPS guidance of at least $23.08 on a GAAP basis; at least $24.00 on an Adjusted basis, which contemplates an explicit COVID-19 related headwind of $1.00.

Humana Inc. stock has also gained 11.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HUM stock has declined by -7.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.48% and lost -8.12% year-on date.

The market cap for HUM stock reached $54.34 billion, with 128.52 million shares outstanding and 128.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, HUM reached a trading volume of 3747538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Humana Inc. [HUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUM shares is $485.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Humana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $559 to $530. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Humana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $472, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on HUM stock. On November 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HUM shares from 479 to 525.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Humana Inc. is set at 16.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUM in the course of the last twelve months was 51.60.

HUM stock trade performance evaluation

Humana Inc. [HUM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.27. With this latest performance, HUM shares dropped by -7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.44 for Humana Inc. [HUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 423.59, while it was recorded at 399.36 for the last single week of trading, and 430.97 for the last 200 days.

Humana Inc. [HUM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Humana Inc. [HUM] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.46. Humana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.36.

Return on Total Capital for HUM is now 25.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Humana Inc. [HUM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.04. Additionally, HUM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Humana Inc. [HUM] managed to generate an average of $67,883 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Humana Inc. [HUM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Humana Inc. go to 12.78%.

Humana Inc. [HUM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48,119 million, or 95.00% of HUM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,560,411, which is approximately -5.563% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 10,459,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.2 billion in HUM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.02 billion in HUM stock with ownership of nearly -0.21% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Humana Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 405 institutional holders increased their position in Humana Inc. [NYSE:HUM] by around 10,763,508 shares. Additionally, 410 investors decreased positions by around 9,142,825 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 100,024,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,931,274 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUM stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,746,383 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 765,227 shares during the same period.