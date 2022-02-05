For MP Materials Corp. [MP], Analyst sees a rise to $52. What next?

MP Materials Corp. [NYSE: MP] traded at a low on 02/03/22, posting a -14.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $33.75. The company report on February 3, 2022 that MP Materials Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Webcast.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) (“MP Materials” or the “Company”) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

MP Materials’ management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss and answer questions about the Company’s financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, the Company will issue a press release and post a slide presentation at https://investors.mpmaterials.com/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12317399 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MP Materials Corp. stands at 8.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.22%.

The market cap for MP stock reached $5.92 billion, with 176.05 million shares outstanding and 145.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, MP reached a trading volume of 12317399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MP Materials Corp. [MP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $47.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for MP Materials Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for MP Materials Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on MP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corp. is set at 3.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.73.

How has MP stock performed recently?

MP Materials Corp. [MP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.88. With this latest performance, MP shares dropped by -33.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.26 for MP Materials Corp. [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.37, while it was recorded at 38.27 for the last single week of trading, and 36.17 for the last 200 days.

MP Materials Corp. [MP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MP Materials Corp. [MP] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.76 and a Gross Margin at +45.66. MP Materials Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.25.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MP Materials Corp. [MP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.67. Additionally, MP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MP Materials Corp. [MP] managed to generate an average of -$78,791 per employee.MP Materials Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.30 and a Current Ratio set at 17.70.

Earnings analysis for MP Materials Corp. [MP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP Materials Corp. go to 65.93%.

Insider trade positions for MP Materials Corp. [MP]

There are presently around $4,763 million, or 69.30% of MP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MP stocks are: JHL CAPITAL GROUP LLC with ownership of 41,927,064, which is approximately -5.162% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; QVT FINANCIAL LP, holding 20,128,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $792.25 million in MP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $337.71 million in MP stock with ownership of nearly 13.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MP Materials Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in MP Materials Corp. [NYSE:MP] by around 11,005,641 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 11,948,826 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 98,059,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,014,442 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MP stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,259,731 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,406,117 shares during the same period.