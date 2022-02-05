For E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO], Analyst sees a rise to $14. What next?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ETWO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.73% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.32%. The company report on January 21, 2022 that E2open Announces a Stock Repurchase Plan of up to $100 Million.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a program for the repurchase of up to $100 million of E2open shares of Class A common stock over the next twelve months. E2open has approximately 301.4 million shares of Class A common stock outstanding as of January 10, 2022.

“E2open is a highly profitable subscription software business with double digit organic revenue growth that generates substantial free cash flow,” said Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer at E2open. “The board authorization allows the company flexibility to deploy capital that is accretive to shareholders as conditions warrant, while retaining flexibility to invest in the business both organically and through acquisitions.”.

Over the last 12 months, ETWO stock dropped by -20.67%. The one-year E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.48. The average equity rating for ETWO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.53 billion, with 290.01 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, ETWO stock reached a trading volume of 2513593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ETWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

ETWO Stock Performance Analysis:

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.32. With this latest performance, ETWO shares dropped by -21.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.62 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.39, while it was recorded at 9.11 for the last single week of trading, and 11.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into E2open Parent Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.01 and a Gross Margin at +50.40. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.25.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.88. Additionally, ETWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] managed to generate an average of -$15,242 per employee.E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,871 million, or 99.20% of ETWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETWO stocks are: NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC with ownership of 41,617,831, which is approximately 102.717% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 38,688,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $365.22 million in ETWO stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $276.1 million in ETWO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ETWO] by around 139,733,959 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 25,454,522 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 138,990,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 304,178,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETWO stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,382,029 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 11,347,540 shares during the same period.