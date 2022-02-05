Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] Is Currently -3.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.74% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.11%. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Broadcom Inc. to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today announced it will report its first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results and business outlook on Thursday, March 3, 2022 after the close of the market. Broadcom’s management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day to discuss these results and business outlook.

Over the last 12 months, AVGO stock rose by 23.42%. The one-year Broadcom Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.12. The average equity rating for AVGO stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $232.20 billion, with 413.00 million shares outstanding and 403.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, AVGO stock reached a trading volume of 2641828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGO shares is $676.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Broadcom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $680 to $750. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Broadcom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $565 to $635, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on AVGO stock. On December 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AVGO shares from 660 to 665.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadcom Inc. is set at 20.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVGO in the course of the last twelve months was 32.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

AVGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.11. With this latest performance, AVGO shares dropped by -13.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.01 for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 602.11, while it was recorded at 584.60 for the last single week of trading, and 516.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Broadcom Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.64 and a Gross Margin at +54.23. Broadcom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.89.

Broadcom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

AVGO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadcom Inc. go to 14.74%.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $199,505 million, or 82.10% of AVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVGO stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 38,630,429, which is approximately -1.877% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,041,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.75 billion in AVGO stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $20.65 billion in AVGO stock with ownership of nearly 0.802% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadcom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1,017 institutional holders increased their position in Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGO] by around 10,353,129 shares. Additionally, 673 investors decreased positions by around 9,668,151 shares, while 216 investors held positions by with 310,596,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 330,617,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVGO stock had 178 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,554,587 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 864,215 shares during the same period.