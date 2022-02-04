ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Stock trading around $49.11 per share: What’s Next?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] loss -6.49% on the last trading session, reaching $49.11 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2022 that ZoomInfo Partners with Google Cloud to Provide Seamless Access to Reliable Data.

Partnership Enables Customers to Leverage Insights at Scale with ZoomInfo’s Data-as-a-Service and Google Cloud’s Trusted Cloud Data Warehouse Services.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud that will allow customers to easily integrate ZoomInfo’s leading business-to-business data into Google BigQuery.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. represents 263.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.52 billion with the latest information. ZI stock price has been found in the range of $48.71 to $51.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, ZI reached a trading volume of 2744600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $82.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $90, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on ZI stock. On November 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ZI shares from 80 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 3.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 67.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.05. With this latest performance, ZI shares dropped by -16.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.42 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.34, while it was recorded at 51.53 for the last single week of trading, and 57.97 for the last 200 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.58 and a Gross Margin at +73.58. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.15.

Return on Total Capital for ZI is now 4.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.03. Additionally, ZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] managed to generate an average of -$8,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 42.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

There are presently around $17,391 million, or 73.40% of ZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 60,755,473, which is approximately -31.191% of the company’s market cap and around 12.90% of the total institutional ownership; TA ASSOCIATES, L.P., holding 55,848,345 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.93 billion in ZI stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.09 billion in ZI stock with ownership of nearly 165.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 223 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 155,299,089 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 31,139,139 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 144,696,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 331,134,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 96,153,962 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 733,605 shares during the same period.