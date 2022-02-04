XL Fleet Corp. [XL] stock Downgrade by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $6

XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE: XL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.82% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.33%. The company report on February 2, 2022 that XL Fleet Announces Financial Leadership Transition and Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) (“XL Fleet” or the “Company”), a leading provider of fleet electrification solutions, today announced that Cielo Hernandez has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company as of January 31, 2022, to pursue other career opportunities. Ms. Hernandez’s departure is not related to any disagreement with the Company over its accounting principles or practices, or financial statement disclosures.

Chris Goldner, XL Fleet’s Corporate Controller, has been appointed to serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective February 1, 2022, while the Company undertakes a search for a permanent successor. Mr. Goldner has over twenty years of financial leadership experience with responsibilities including SEC reporting, accounting policies and procedures, and internal controls. He has served as XL Fleet’s Corporate Controller since August 2021, with responsibility for leading the Company’s accounting and reporting functions. Prior to joining XL Fleet, Mr. Goldner served as Vice President, Fiscal Responsibility, Vice President, Assistant Corporate Controller and other accounting and financial leadership roles for Hasbro, Inc. (NYSE:HAS). Prior to that, he worked in public accounting as an Audit Manager with Deloitte and Touche.

Over the last 12 months, XL stock dropped by -90.91%. The one-year XL Fleet Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.0. The average equity rating for XL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $243.16 million, with 139.39 million shares outstanding and 102.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, XL stock reached a trading volume of 2759691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on XL Fleet Corp. [XL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XL shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for XL Fleet Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for XL Fleet Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on XL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XL Fleet Corp. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for XL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81.

XL Stock Performance Analysis:

XL Fleet Corp. [XL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.33. With this latest performance, XL shares dropped by -43.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.48 for XL Fleet Corp. [XL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.30, while it was recorded at 2.03 for the last single week of trading, and 5.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into XL Fleet Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XL Fleet Corp. [XL] shares currently have an operating margin of -75.20 and a Gross Margin at +10.43. XL Fleet Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -297.99.

Return on Total Capital for XL is now -7.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XL Fleet Corp. [XL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.11. Additionally, XL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XL Fleet Corp. [XL] managed to generate an average of -$1,027,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.XL Fleet Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.70 and a Current Ratio set at 22.70.

XL Fleet Corp. [XL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45 million, or 16.20% of XL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,459,422, which is approximately -0.125% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,436,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.01 million in XL stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.5 million in XL stock with ownership of nearly 8.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XL Fleet Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE:XL] by around 1,277,257 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 1,899,469 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 18,794,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,971,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XL stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 411,731 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,077,023 shares during the same period.