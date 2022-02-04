why Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.81

Viavi Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: VIAV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.34% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on February 3, 2022 that VIAVI ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2022 RESULTS.

Second Quarter.

— Net revenue of $314.8 million, up $14.9 million or 5.0% year-over-year.

Over the last 12 months, VIAV stock dropped by -5.33%. The one-year Viavi Solutions Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.05. The average equity rating for VIAV stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.72 billion, with 237.69 million shares outstanding and 235.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, VIAV stock reached a trading volume of 3605586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIAV shares is $19.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIAV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Viavi Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $18 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Viavi Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on VIAV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viavi Solutions Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIAV in the course of the last twelve months was 21.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

VIAV Stock Performance Analysis:

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, VIAV shares dropped by -12.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.42 for Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.54, while it was recorded at 16.08 for the last single week of trading, and 16.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Viavi Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.34 and a Gross Margin at +56.81. Viavi Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.85.

Return on Total Capital for VIAV is now 9.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.01. Additionally, VIAV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] managed to generate an average of $12,806 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Viavi Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

VIAV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIAV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viavi Solutions Inc. go to 15.00%.

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,589 million, or 97.70% of VIAV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIAV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34,247,582, which is approximately -4.211% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,979,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $408.41 million in VIAV stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $324.05 million in VIAV stock with ownership of nearly 4.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viavi Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Viavi Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAV] by around 13,020,381 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 13,403,699 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 193,059,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,483,897 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIAV stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,185,797 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 652,205 shares during the same period.