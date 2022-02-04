why Unilever PLC [UL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $62.00

Unilever PLC [NYSE: UL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.14% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.21%. The company report on July 16, 2021 that A New Playground Called DREAM Park Opens in San Antonio’s Martin Luther King Park.

The project was created in partnership with Eastside Boys & Girls Club and funded by Unilever and H-E-B.

A new playground called DREAM Park opened on July 16 at the Martin Luther King Park in San Antonio. Giving local youth the opportunity to Be the Dream, the opening day was commemorated with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by representatives from the Eastside Boys & Girls Club, Unilever, H-E-B and elected officials. The playground is open to the general public and will provide kids with plenty of space and fun to enjoy the outdoors.

Over the last 12 months, UL stock dropped by -13.66%. The one-year Unilever PLC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.42. The average equity rating for UL stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $131.27 billion, with 2.56 billion shares outstanding and 2.55 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, UL stock reached a trading volume of 4268367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Unilever PLC [UL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UL shares is $62.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Unilever PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Unilever PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unilever PLC is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for UL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20.

UL Stock Performance Analysis:

Unilever PLC [UL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.21. With this latest performance, UL shares dropped by -5.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.77 for Unilever PLC [UL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.38, while it was recorded at 51.24 for the last single week of trading, and 55.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Unilever PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unilever PLC [UL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.47 and a Gross Margin at +43.45. Unilever PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.00.

Return on Total Capital for UL is now 22.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unilever PLC [UL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.34. Additionally, UL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.48.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Unilever PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

UL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unilever PLC go to 6.90%.

Unilever PLC [UL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,207 million, or 9.90% of UL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,057,306, which is approximately 1.673% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 14,944,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $765.16 million in UL stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $548.55 million in UL stock with ownership of nearly 7.012% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unilever PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 474 institutional holders increased their position in Unilever PLC [NYSE:UL] by around 17,424,770 shares. Additionally, 459 investors decreased positions by around 10,932,592 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 210,056,637 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,413,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UL stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,512,479 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,118,802 shares during the same period.