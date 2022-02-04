why Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.29

Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE: DOC] slipped around -0.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $17.65 at the close of the session, down -1.23%. The company report on December 22, 2021 that Physicians Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Date for the Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. “We are proud to declare and pay our 34th consecutive quarterly dividend. Our year-to-date acquisitions totaling over $1.027 billion have been a significant expansion to our portfolio of high-quality outpatient medical facilities as well as a testament to the long-standing relationships we have maintained. We look forward to discussing our fourth quarter and annual 2021 results in our earnings release and related conference call, scheduled for February 23, 2022,” said John T. Thomas, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The dividend will be payable on January 18, 2022, to common shareholders and unit holders of record on January 4, 2022.

Physicians Realty Trust stock is now -6.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DOC Stock saw the intraday high of $17.985 and lowest of $17.595 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.59, which means current price is +1.73% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, DOC reached a trading volume of 2581435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $20.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Physicians Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Physicians Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on DOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Physicians Realty Trust is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOC in the course of the last twelve months was 350.75.

How has DOC stock performed recently?

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.06. With this latest performance, DOC shares dropped by -6.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.23 for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.33, while it was recorded at 17.92 for the last single week of trading, and 18.49 for the last 200 days.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.58 and a Gross Margin at +23.39. Physicians Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.09.

Return on Total Capital for DOC is now 1.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.53. Additionally, DOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] managed to generate an average of $816,988 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Physicians Realty Trust go to 9.70%.

Insider trade positions for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]

There are presently around $3,430 million, or 91.40% of DOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,693,977, which is approximately 1.726% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,706,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $548.72 million in DOC stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $233.5 million in DOC stock with ownership of nearly 1.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Physicians Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE:DOC] by around 11,935,453 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 9,493,851 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 170,540,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,969,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOC stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,348,198 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,682,219 shares during the same period.