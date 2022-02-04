why Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $79.57

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE: LNC] price plunged by -6.27 percent to reach at -$4.5. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Lincoln Financial Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Net income EPS of $1.20 and adjusted operating EPS of $1.56.

Adjusted operating EPS included $(1.08) from elevated pandemic-related claims experience and $0.16 of above targeted alternative investment income.

A sum of 3175921 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.50M shares. Lincoln National Corporation shares reached a high of $70.99 and dropped to a low of $66.83 until finishing in the latest session at $67.26.

The one-year LNC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.47. The average equity rating for LNC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $79.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Lincoln National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Lincoln National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $73 to $83, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on LNC stock. On January 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LNC shares from 85 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corporation is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.50.

LNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.70. With this latest performance, LNC shares dropped by -7.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.99 for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.87, while it was recorded at 69.75 for the last single week of trading, and 67.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lincoln National Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.94. Lincoln National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.87.

Return on Total Capital for LNC is now -1.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.29. Additionally, LNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] managed to generate an average of $45,504 per employee.

LNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corporation go to 39.87%.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,128 million, or 80.50% of LNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,093,882, which is approximately 4.803% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,909,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in LNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $647.21 million in LNC stock with ownership of nearly -7.82% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lincoln National Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC] by around 6,448,630 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 10,112,077 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 124,572,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,132,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNC stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,359,303 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,724,910 shares during the same period.