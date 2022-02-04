why Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.25

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ETTX] gained 24.14% or 0.35 points to close at $1.80 with a heavy trading volume of 10238057 shares. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Entasis Therapeutics Receives Acquisition Proposal from Existing Majority Stockholder Innoviva Inc..

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced that its Board of Directors received a preliminary, non-binding proposal from its majority stockholder Innoviva, Inc. (“Innoviva”) to acquire all of the outstanding equity securities of Entasis that are not currently owned by Innoviva for a per share consideration of $1.80 payable in cash. The offer letter delivered by Innoviva to the Board of Directors is publicly available in the Schedule 13D amendment dated February 1, 2022 filed by Innoviva with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Board of Directors of Entasis, which does not include any members appointed by or affiliated with Innoviva, has retained MTS Health Partners, L.P. and Covington & Burling, L.L.P. to explore alternatives and to assist the board of directors in its evaluation of the proposal consistent with its fiduciary duties.

It opened the trading session at $1.61, the shares rose to $1.85 and dropped to $1.5301, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ETTX points out that the company has recorded -21.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 135.79K shares, ETTX reached to a volume of 10238057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETTX shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.43. With this latest performance, ETTX shares dropped by -20.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.94 for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1339, while it was recorded at 1.5700 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5177 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for ETTX is now -111.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -106.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.53. Additionally, ETTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,074,383 per employee.Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

There are presently around $6 million, or 11.10% of ETTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETTX stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 1,020,748, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 590,602 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 million in ETTX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.77 million in ETTX stock with ownership of nearly 1.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ETTX] by around 228,901 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 162,806 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,004,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,396,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETTX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 105,973 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.