why BioCardia Inc. [BCDA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.30

BioCardia Inc. [NASDAQ: BCDA] surged by $0.43 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.31 during the day while it closed the day at $2.00. The company report on February 3, 2022 that BioCardia Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for Heart Failure.

BioCardia®, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCDA), a developer of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Device Designation for the CardiAMP® Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure. It is believed to be the first cardiac cell therapy to receive FDA Breakthrough Device status.

CardiAMP Cell Therapy uses a patient’s own (autologous) bone marrow cells delivered to the heart in a minimally invasive, catheter-based procedure. The therapy incorporates a pre-procedural screening assay to identify patients who may be likely responders, a first for a cardiac cell therapy and designed to enhance patient selection. Eligible patients receive a high dose of cells using an intramyocardial delivery system that has been shown in published literature to present the lowest risk to patients for biotherapeutic delivery1 and to be three to six times more efficient at delivering cells to the heart muscle than other methods.2 This approach allows the patient to be discharged from the hospital the morning after the procedure.

BioCardia Inc. stock has also gained 32.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BCDA stock has declined by -28.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -42.69% and gained 3.09% year-on date.

The market cap for BCDA stock reached $35.42 million, with 17.07 million shares outstanding and 11.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 160.16K shares, BCDA reached a trading volume of 64195703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BioCardia Inc. [BCDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCDA shares is $9.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for BioCardia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioCardia Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

BCDA stock trade performance evaluation

BioCardia Inc. [BCDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.45. With this latest performance, BCDA shares gained by 7.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.17 for BioCardia Inc. [BCDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8800, while it was recorded at 1.7100 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0100 for the last 200 days.

BioCardia Inc. [BCDA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioCardia Inc. [BCDA] shares currently have an operating margin of -10709.66 and a Gross Margin at -293.10. BioCardia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10347.59.

Return on Total Capital for BCDA is now -133.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -135.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -139.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -96.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioCardia Inc. [BCDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.20. Additionally, BCDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioCardia Inc. [BCDA] managed to generate an average of -$517,379 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.BioCardia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

BioCardia Inc. [BCDA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 22.80% of BCDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCDA stocks are: ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 938,380, which is approximately -25.36% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS, holding 660,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 million in BCDA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.65 million in BCDA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioCardia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in BioCardia Inc. [NASDAQ:BCDA] by around 248,323 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 468,820 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,172,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,889,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCDA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 220,610 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 73,694 shares during the same period.