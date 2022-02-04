Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] is 0.70% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] jumped around 0.84 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $41.47 at the close of the session, up 2.07%. The company report on January 28, 2022 that Weyerhaeuser Company Declares Supplemental Dividend on Common Shares.

– Returning $1.45 per share supplemental dividend, resulting in $2.63 per share of total dividends based on 2021 results.

– Delivering total cash return to shareholders of more than $2 billion, or 79 percent of Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution, based on 2021 results.

Weyerhaeuser Company stock is now 0.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WY Stock saw the intraday high of $41.615 and lowest of $40.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.80, which means current price is +11.69% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, WY reached a trading volume of 4514894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $44.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on WY stock. On April 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WY shares from 37 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 11.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has WY stock performed recently?

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.90. With this latest performance, WY shares gained by 2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.13 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.48, while it was recorded at 40.01 for the last single week of trading, and 36.99 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

There are presently around $25,648 million, or 85.00% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,402,040, which is approximately 0.062% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,127,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.37 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.84 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly 6.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 411 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 35,334,241 shares. Additionally, 387 investors decreased positions by around 33,019,669 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 550,112,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 618,466,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,672,582 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 8,598,307 shares during the same period.